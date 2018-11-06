The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Missouri could not be tighter heading into Tuesday, as Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, tries to keep her Senate seat and beat back her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.
A September CBS News poll showed McCaskill and Hawley tied, 45 percent to 45 percent, and Real Clear Politics' most recent aggregation of other polls has them tied 46 percent to 46 percent.
President Trump held two rallies in Missouri in the final week of the campaign to drum up support for Hawley as he focuses on keeping control of, or possibly gaining, Republican seats in the Senate. McCaskill is vulnerable in a state that overwhelmingly chose Mr. Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the state is one of Republicans' best chances to pick up a seat.
McCaskill has tried to brand herself as an independent member of the Senate who stays true to her Missouri roots, but Mr. Trump has portrayed her as closely tied to the Democratic leadership. Hawley has allied himself closely with the president and his policies.
Mr. Trump has frequently brought up McCaskill's decision to vote against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after his contentious confirmation hearing earlier this fall.
- Watch special election coverage live on CBSN on fuboTV. Start a free trial.