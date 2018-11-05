President Trump holds final midterm rally in Missouri -- live stream

President Trump is holding his final midterm rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, just nine hours before the polls open in the state. Mr. Trump is stumping for Republican candidate Josh Hawley, who is trying to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

This is Mr. Trump's 11th rally in six days, and his second in Missouri. Mr. Trump won Missouri in 2016 by almost 20 points.

Rush Limbaugh, a native of Cape Girardeau, spoke before Mr. Trump. He called it a "night of a lifetime." Fox News host Sean Hannity, who interviewed Mr. Trump back stage, came out on stage and said "those people in the back are fake news."

Hannity said he had no idea he would be would be speaking, although the Trump campaign had said Saturday he would be a "special guest." Hannity tweeted earlier "in spite of reports," he was just doing a live show and "will not be on stage campaigning with the President."

Lee Greenwood, who sings the song "God Bless the U.S.A.," the song Mr. Trump usually uses during his entrance, sang.

How to watch the Trump rally in Missouri: