Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks into law
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a bill that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it among the most restrictive abortion policies in the nation. Under the law that comes into force Aug. 28, doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison.
A legal challenge is expected, although it's unclear when that might occur. The measure includes exceptions for medical emergencies, such as when there is a risk of death or permanent physical injuries to "a major bodily function of the pregnant woman."
But women who find themselves pregnant after being raped or subjected to incest will not be allowed to abort after eight weeks. Women who terminate their pregnancies cannot be prosecuted under the law.
Missouri governor defies wealthy GOP donor
When pressed last week on the rape and incest issue, Parson, a Republican, told reporters that "all life has value." President Trump has said he supports exceptions in cases of rape and incest in abortion bans.
Missouri businessman David Humphreys, a wealthy Republican donor, had urged Parson to veto the bill. "A bill this restrictive, without the opportunity for exceptions for rape and incest, is bad public policy and bad for Missourians," Humphreys had said in a statement Thursday.
