Missouri just passed "one of the strongest" anti-abortion bills in the United States

The Missouri House of Representatives just passed House Bill 126, "Missouri States for the Unborn," a sweeping anti-abortion package that bans abortions after eight weeks into a pregnancy, among other restrictions. The new law does not have an exception for victims of rape or incest.

The bill will now go to Republican Governor Mike Parson, who's expected to sign the legislation into law.

Republican Senate handler Sen. Andrew Koenig described it on Thursday as "one of the strongest" abortion bills to be passed in the U.S.

