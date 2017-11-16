Live: White House press briefing, November 16, 2017
Last Updated Nov 16, 2017 4:05 PM EST
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated the press and took questions at the White House Thursday afternoon.
Earlier Thursday, in response to the House's passage of a GOP tax overhaul bill, Sanders said in a statement that "President Donald J. Trump applauds the House of Representatives for passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act." She called it "a big step toward fulfilling our promise to deliver historic tax cuts for the American people by the end of the year."
Live updates:
President Trump believes Democrats colluded with Russia
"The president still firmly believes that there was collusion with Democrats," Sanders said of the Democratic Party during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Kushner and Wikileaks-- statement to come
Sanders said that Mr. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's attorney would release a statement later Thursday regarding his conduct with Wikileaks.
Changes in North Korea policy?
"I beleive the president will be making an announcement, a decision on that at the first part of next week," Sanders said.
White House responds to Sen. Al Franken accustations
Sanders said that the White House supports the Senate's decision to look into the accusations against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota. Earlier Thursday, Leeann Tweeden claimed that Franken "kissed and groped" her without consent in December 2006.
Reporters push Roy Moore questions
When asked "do you think he's a creep?" regarding Roy Moore, Sanders said that she "wouldn't be able to respond to that," as she does not know him personally.
Tax overhaul
Sanders said that the White House believes tax overhaul would help stimulate the economy.
When asked if Mr. Trump has a preference for the House bill, which was passed Thursday afternoon, or the Senate's version, she said that "both bills achieve the president's priorities."
Does President Trump support Roy Moore?
"The president supported the decision by the RNC to withdraw resources," from the Moore campaign, Sanders said, adding that she doesn't have anything further to add.
Sanders is asked about Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore
Sanders said that President Trump finds the allegations against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore "troubling," but said that he believes the people of Alabama are responsible for the decision regarding his election, or if he should step aside from the race altogether.
"If the allegations are true, then he should step aside," Sanders said.
When asked specifically if he would withdraw his endorsement, Sanders reemphasized that the decision to elect Moore should be left up to the people of Alabama.
Sanders begins the briefing
This briefing marks the first since President Trump's 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia. Sanders began the briefing by recapping the trip and applauding the House's passage of the a tax overhaul bill Thursday afternoon.
"We fully expect the Senate to follow the House's suit," she said.