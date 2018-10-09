CBS News/AP
Brett Kavanaugh hears first arguments as Supreme Court justice -- live updates
Following weeks of contentious debate over sexual assault allegations, it's Brett Kavanaugh's first day as associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. Kavanaugh will emerge Tuesday morning from behind the courtroom's red velvet curtains and take his seat alongside his eight colleagues.
The highest court of the land now stands with five solidly conservative justices on the bench. Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday, the closest vote to confirm a justice since 1881, and has had a busy three days since then.
On Saturday evening, Kavanaugh took his oaths of office in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court while protesters chanted outside the court building. Kavanaugh participated in a second swearing-in ceremony at the White House Monday evening. President Trump took the occasion to apologize to Kavanaugh for the "suffering" he and his family endured over the course of the confirmation process.
Protests expected ahead of Kavanaugh's 1st day
Similarly to his official swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court on Saturday, protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the court's steps as Kavanaugh enters for his first day on the job.
Kavanaugh on Monday acknlowedged the particularly contentious environment surrounding the confirmation battle, saying that he held "no bitterness" over the brutal Senate confirmation fight.
What case will Kavanaugh hear?
On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders -- Stokeling v. US; and US v. Simms. The cases center around burglaries and the elements of crime.
On Wednesday, the only other day of arguments this week, the court will hear another two hours of arguments. One of the two cases the court is hearing Wednesday involves the detention of immigrants, an issue on which Kavanaugh's vote could be key.
Kavanaugh hires all-female clerk staff
Kavanaugh on Monday said he was proud his newly hired law clerks are all women, a first for a Supreme Court justice. "I've worked hard throughout my career to promote the advancement of women," he said.
CBS News confirms that the clerks include: Shannon Grammel, Megan Lacy, Sara Nommensen, and Kim Jackson. Jackson also worked for Kavanaugh on the appeals court. Kavanaugh had said during his confirmation hearing in September that he would hire an all female clerk if confirmed.
Kavanaugh met with all four of them on Sunday in his new chambers, which formerly belonged to fellow Justice Alito.
Kavanaugh vows to be impartial
"The Supreme Court is an institution of law. It is not a partisan or political institution. The justices do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle. We do not caucus in separate rooms," Kavanaugh said during Monday evening's swearing-in ceremony at the White House.
He added of his commitment to the bench, "The Supreme Court is a team of nine, and I will always be a team player on the team of nine."