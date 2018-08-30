Following a somber ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday, family, friends and political leaders are remembering Senator John McCain at his Arizona memorial service on Thursday. McCain died at the age of 81 last weekend after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that was diagnosed last year.
Among those slated to speak at the Phoenix-area baptist church are former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a decades-long friendship with McCain, and whose son, Beau Biden, also died of the same cancer.