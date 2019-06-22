Popular

Broken Social Scene performs "Remember Me Young"

Founded two decades ago, the Canadian band Broken Social Scene is more of a musical collective, with members joining and departing through the years. The group has had as few as 6 members, and as many as nineteen. Many of the contributors also belong to other bands, like Emily Haines & Jimmy Shaw of Metric, Amy Millan and Evan Cranley of Stars, and Leslie Feist, who has a successful solo career. The group performs three of songs from their recent EP, "Let's Try the After."