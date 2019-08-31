NYC in conflict over red light cameras

New research from AAA finds deaths from red light running increased 28% from 2012 to 2017. Studies have shown that camera enforcement can cut red light running by more than 20%. In New York City, there are more than 200 speed cameras set up, with a plan for that to increase to more than 2,000 by 2021. But not everyone is on board with that plan – and some residents want the city to pump the brakes. Kris Van Cleave reports.