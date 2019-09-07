The Dish: Chef Victoria Blamey

Born in Santiago, Chile, Victoria Blamey was a college student studying history when she changed her plans and went off to cooking school. That led to jobs in Britain, Australia, Spain, and New York, where she won acclaim for reviving Chumley's, a historic 1920's speakeasy. That led to her brand-new position at one of the city's most prestigious restaurants. This summer, she took over as executive chef at Gotham Bar & Grill, becoming only the second chef in the venue's 35-year history. Blamey joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to share a few of her signature recipes.