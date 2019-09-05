"I should have been dead": Hurricane Dorian survivors face uncertain future in the Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas — Neighborhoods have been destroyed after Hurricane Dorian's 185 mile an hour winds tore through the Bahamas. Some people are just learning the fate of their loved ones. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste heard from those who made it out.

"Glad to be alive. This is the second time in my life I should have been dead," said Doug, a 75-year-old man who did not want to give his last name.

He lived to tell a harrowing story of survival, after his home, a boat, was swept away, leaving him in debris-filled water.

"I was pinned underneath a small roof, like under a shed along with all kinds of lumber and my legs were there," he said. "Trapped."

He was rescued from Abaco Island Wednesday and flown to Princess Margaret Hospital, just in time, he said, to save his legs from amputation.



"After the eye passed, I don't know if there was another storm surge but I had spent hours like this," Doug said. "I said, 'If it's time to go, it's time to go.'"

He lost everything, except the shorts he's wearing. About 13 miles from the hospital, helicopters continue to fly in survivors, like 1-year-old Reign and her mother, Ostina Dean.

"What kept me going was the child, that was it. I looked at her and I was like no, my baby's not going out like this," Dean said.

Her entire family was rescued from Abaco Island on Thursday, including 11-year-old Zion. His young eyes witnessed far more than any child should ever have to.

"My heart just stop like it, I was panicking. I opened my eyes wide. I couldn't believe it was, I was seeing," he said.

For now, Ostina Dean said they're heading to stay with family in Nassau, but their future is still unclear. "We made it through that so we're gonna do our best to make it through this," Dean said.

Need for supplies

CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett was on a supply ship headed from Nassau to Freeport in the Bahamas. People lined up to buy a ticket to get on the ferry to Freeport. All around are just some of the supplies families are sending to their relatives.

Supplies will sit alongside 14,000 pounds of goods sent by American Airlines for its staffers Thursday morning. Operations agent Darcel Radon said her family is stranded.

"It's hard because I have to show at work that i'm focused, that it's not bothering me, I have to maintain my professionalism, but i'm crying inside," Radon said. "It's so terrifying. It's really hard, you know."

The journey to Freeport takes nine hours. But the captain's assistant told CBS News there have been delays because they are still trying to clean up the main port on Grand Bahama Island, so it can receive aid.