Hurricane Lane barreled toward Hawaii on Friday, dumping torrential rains that inundated the Big Island's main city. Residents elsewhere stocked up on supplies and piled sandbags to shield oceanfront businesses against the increasingly violent surf.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving at a pace of just 5 mph, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET advisory (11 a.m. local time).
The city of Hilo, population 43,000, was flooded with waist-high water. The National Guard and firefighters rescued six people and a dog from a flooded home. Five tourists from California were rescued from another home.
"There's so much rain, the drainage is all saturated," said Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe. "We're just letting nature take its course, getting water down to the ocean and responding to any rescues."
The Category 2 storm was expected to turn west on Saturday before reaching the islands and skirting Oahu -- the state's most populated island. Even without making a direct hit, forecasters said the system threatened to bring a huge storm surge, high wind and heavy rain.
Early Friday morning, a brushfire on the island of Maui forced a hurricane shelter to evacuate in Lahaina. The flames spread to 300 acres, and officials said a woman who was burned in the hands and legs was flown to Honolulu.