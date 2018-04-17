Hundreds evacuated in Hawaii after historic rainfall

HONOLULU -- Search and rescue efforts are continuing Tuesday after heavy rains battered the Hawaiian island of Kauai over the weekend, stranding hundreds at evacuation centers. Kauai mayor Bernard Carvalho said it's still to early to estimate the extent of storm damage and costs, but added that dozens of homes and business have sustained damage, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reports.

"I've lived here all my life and this is one of the most serious situations on Kauai," Carvalho told Hawaii News Now. "Things are just terrible. What we're really focusing on right now is search and rescue ... and a thorough damage assessment."

Local emergency management officials say the U.S. Army, National Guard, and the county airlifted over 220 people Monday, and will continue rescue operations throughout the day.

The Red Cross reports 13 people remained in a shelter overnight in Kilauea, awaiting evacuation.

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides Saturday, forcing residents and tourists to evacuation centers. Roads were closed, including on the island's North Shore. Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Sunday issued a emergency proclamation declaring a disaster on the island. Video from the Coast Guard showed streets and homes flooded in Hanalei Bay.

The National Weather Service recorded 28.1 inches of rainfall in Hanalei between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. The record for a 24-hour period in Hanalei was set in 2012 at 28.54 inches.

In addition to getting help to those who need it, authorities -- and residents -- spent Tuesday trying to better understand the scope of the damage, KGMB reports. The universal assessment: They'd never seen anything like this before.

"I've lived here all my life and this storm was pretty gnarly," resident Kevin Kaleiohi told KGMB.

Hanalei resident Flora Quick said she was rescued from her roof by someone on a Jet Ski. The heavy rain flooded her property so quickly she was forced to go somewhere higher.

"When the water come in, it just only takes a few seconds," she said. "That's when I decided, OK, I'm going to climb up."

She said the water rushing around her house was so powerful her home began to move. "I can feel that the house is shaking. If the house will shake enough to slide then that's the end of it," she said.