Spring may have sprung on the calendar, but it's still winter on the East Coast. The first round of snow fell late Tuesday from the Washington D.C. area north. But the real storm will start to fall around 8 a.m. in the Washington, D.C. area, hitting Philadelphia around 10 a.m.-noon and New York City between noon and 3 p.m.
CBS News weather producer David Parkinson says it's going to be wet heavy snow -- but there will be a cut-off north of the I-95 corridor, and the major cities could be spared the worst. Parkinson estimates New York City and Washington, D.C. could get around 3 inches of snow and Philadelphia could see 6 inches. But the Washington suburbs could get 6-12 inches, as could the New York and Philadelphia suburbs.
Boston, already battered by the previous nor'easters, will still be dealing with snow Thursday morning. The city could expect anywhere from 3-6 inches, with Massachusetts' south shore and Rhode Island getting an estimated 6-12 inches.