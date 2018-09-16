Florence fast facts:
- At least 17 people have died in storm-related incidents, including a man and a woman in Horry County who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
- About 740,000 homes and businesses are still without power in North and South Carolina.
- Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression overnight, with sustained winds of 35 mph.
- Swansboro, North Carolina, has received more than 30 inches of rain; several other have received more than 20 inches.
- Florence is causing flash flooding and major river flooding over a "significant portion" of North and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said.
- A couple of tornadoes are still possible through Sunday in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, the hurricane center said.