The number of people missing in California's wildfires has soared to over 600, and the death toll has risen to 66. In the "Camp Fire" in Northern California, 631 people were unaccounted for after officials on Thursday added more than 500 names of people reported missing.
Hundreds of others are living in tent cities with no idea when they'll be able to return home. Members of the Paradise community held a town hall meeting Thursday night to begin the long road to recovery with many signing up for FEMA relief.
The town suffered some of the worst damage from the "Camp Fire" -- the deadliest in the state's history. In Southern California, evacuation orders have been lifted in Malibu, where firefighters were still working to contain the "Woolsey Fire."
"I lost everything that I received from my mom, from my grandparents from the baby grand piano to china," Ilene Mickens told CBS Los Angeles. "I lost my wedding album. I lost my children's baby albums."