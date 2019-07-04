95-year-old vet is crossing the U.S. on foot

Our series A More Perfect Union aims to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. In this installment we meet Ernie Andrus, who is running from coast to coast to raise money to preserve a ship involved in the D-Day invasion. He started in Saint Simons Island, Georgia and is headed to San Diego, nearly 2,400 miles away. Now, he's in Monticello, Florida, about 170 miles into the journey. Steve Hartman caught up with Ernie when he started in March.