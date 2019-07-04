6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California - live updates
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, the largest to hit the region since 1999, officials said. The quake struck the city of Ridgecrest, which is located about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.
Emergency crews were responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents, the Associated Press reported.
24 medical and fire incidents in Ridgecrest
Emergency crews were responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents in the city of Ridgecrest, the Kern County Fire Department said.
No damage reported in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage. "This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared," the department tweeted.
No injuries reported in San Bernardino
No injuries were immediately reported in San Bernardino County on Thursday, the local fire department said. They said buildings and roads "sustained varying degrees of damage."