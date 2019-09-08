Margaret Atwood on "The Testaments"

Canadian author Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," about a United States taken over by Christian zealots who force women to serve as sex slaves and child bearers for a powerful elite, became a bestseller and an Emmy-winning TV series. It has also introduced the iconography of Gilead into today's political discussions. Now, Atwood has penned a sequel, "The Testaments," which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. She tells correspondent Martha Teichner that while she wrote the books as a warning, she does not see herself as a prophet.