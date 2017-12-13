President Trump on Wednesday is making the case for his tax agenda -- again -- even as House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement in conference to work out the differences between their two bills.
But the president's closing-in-on-victory lap speech at the White House at 3 p.m. has a cloudy backdrop. On Wednesday, the president will give an address for the first time since Roy Moore, the Republican he endorsed who was accused of sexual misconduct with minors, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama special U.S. Senate race Tuesday night. Not only does Moore's defeat mark a loss for Mr. Trump's chosen candidate, but it will likely make the president's legislative agenda more difficult to accomplish in the future, since Republicans will soon only have a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate.
For now, the president looks on track to meet his goal of signing a tax bill before Christmas.
For his speech, the president is expected to make his closing arguments, talking about the impact of the bill for middle-class families. The White House has invited a number of families to attend, along with Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and chief White House economist Gary Cohn.
