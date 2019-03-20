Charlamagne tha God on who he likes for president in 2020
Democratic presidential candidates are making all the usual stops heading into the 2020 election, meeting in key battleground states like Ohio and Iowa. But they're also stopping by the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" in New York, sometimes fielding uncomfortable questions from one of the hosts, Charlamagne tha God.
Charlamagne tha God sat down with CBS News' Vlad Duthiers to talk politics and more in an exclusive interview on CBSN AM.
Charlamagne tha God would vote for Kamala Harris for president
Charlamagne tha God told CBS News that he would vote for Kamala Harris for president if the election were held today.
"If I had to vote for somebody running today it would definitely be Kamala Harris," he said in the interview.
"I was liking Kamala before she even announced she was running for president," Charlamagne tha God said. "I had been following her for the past two or three years. I just was intrigued by Kamala Harris for some reason."
He said he understood Harris's record as a prosecutor has been criticized by some Democratic activists for contributing to high incarceration rates, but that she has pushed progressive policies, notably her "Back on Track" program to reduce recidivism and a requirement to make police officers wear body cameras.
"Stuff like that had me engaged," he said.
Kamala Harris on marijuana
Sen. Kamala Harris appeared on "The Breakfast Club" in February and revealed she has smoked marijuana, after Charlamagne tha God asked her about her views on legalizing the drug.
"I have. And I inhaled -- I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But, yes," she said.
She went on to say she tried marijuana in college and noted it was in the form of a joint.
"I just broke news," she said.
Cory Booker's personal life
When Sen. Cory Booker appeared on the show in February, he was asked about being an unmarried candidate.
"How much should a presidential candidate's personal life factor into people's decisions? Because people feel like you being single could affect your chances," Charlamagne tha God asked.
The conversation led to Booker revealing he has a "boo," though he didn't name names.
When asked if his girlfriend would make a good first lady, Booker said, "Yes, she would."
Actress Rosario Dawson later confirmed she and Booker are dating.
Questioning Bernie Sanders
Earlier this month, Charlamagne tha God asked Sen. Bernie Sanders whether the country needs another white man as president.
"So, Bernie, 44 out of 45 presidents in this country have been white men. Do you think we need another one," he asked.
"Well, I think you need this one," Sanders said. "Look, we are living in an unprecedented time. We have the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, somebody who is a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a homophobe."
Sanders went on to say the most important thing is to defeat President Trump.
"I'm going to do everything I can to defeat him. I look forward to winning the Democratic nomination. And if I don't, I will support anybody else who's out there to defeat him, but this guy cannot win another term," Sanders said.