CES 2019: Highlights from the first two days of the Consumer Electronics Show





5G, smart tech, new TVs at CES 2019 Consumer Electronics Show This year's Consumer Electronics Show - CES 2019 - kicked off Tuesday in Las Vegas. CES is an annual event where developers showcase their new technological and electronic innovations. The event is so big, it will be spread out across three separate blocks and divided into Tech East, Tech West and Tech South. Tech East will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate Hotel, and Renaissance Hotel. Tech West will be encompassed within Sands Expo, as well as the Venetian, Palazzo, Wynn and Encore hotels. Finally, Tech South will go on within the Aria, Park MGM, and Vdara.

The 2019 Consumer Electronics Show officially started Tuesday, but it's already been a busy week loaded with innovative technologies, new gadgets, and major announcements from the world's largest hardware makers. The Consumer Technology Association, CTA - the group that organizes CES - announced a $10 million commitment to women, diverse founders and diverse leadership teams. The money will help women, people of color and underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs gain equal access to venture funding. "The U.S. needs to invest in a diverse talent pool to capture great ideas and innovation and help birth more 'unicorn' companies," said Tiffany Moore, senior vice president, political and industry affairs, CTA. CES 2019 preview: Laundry-folding and companion robots

Seven tech startups win CES climate change awards Using tech to combat climate change has emerged as one of this year's big trends and CTA, the organization that puts on the show, honored seven startups as "climate change innovators." These companies presented innovative ideas about how tech can help conserve energy and clean up the environment. The second-annual CES Eureka Park Climate Change Innovators content winners include: Blue Whale Company Spy Can Compact: A smart valve that detects leaks and overconsumption in pipes

Connected Garden Archibald: A personal digital gardener that matches plants to locations in your garden

GoSun Fusion: A hybrid solar cooker that allows people to cook day or night with only solar power

Heatworks MODEL 3 Water Heater: Heats water 99 percent more efficiently

LUMI'IN FLEX: A smart solar LED street light adaptable to any lamp post

NanoScent: A real-time detector that senses volatile organic compounds in the air

SmartEmbed Eddo.drop: An Internet of Things (IoT) device that controls shower duration in your home

What to expect from CES 2019 Each year over 180,000 people attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to experience the latest in cutting edge tech. The show covers over 2.9 million square feet with gadgets and technologies with the potential to change the lives of billions of people. Nearly 1,200 new startups debut products at the show, making CES the largest incubator in the world. This year we'll hear a lot about evolutionary technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence and connected smart devices. Big trends to watch Smart homes and smart transportation hubs

Lots of new phones, watches and personal gadgets

Drones for consumers and business are flying high

4K, 8K and Micro-LED televisions are everywhere

Health tech has a lot of potential

AI is everywhere

VR and AR might still have a massive impact in coming years

HTC unveils new virtual reality (VR) headsets HTC Corporation, developer of the Vive virtual reality headset, unveiled a handful of new VR-focused products and services during its CES press conference. Chief among them are two new headsets. The Vive Cosmos is the company's next flagship consumer headset. Details were scant, though HTC highlighted aspects of it that address common complaints about VR headsets: it will be more comfortable and easier to set up than competing VR headsets, as it doesn't require any external tracking equipment. Additionally, it can be used both at home and on the go. HTC has yet to announce a price point or release date for the headset, only teasing it will be "coming soon." HTC's other newly revealed headset, the Vive Pro Eye, integrates new eye-tracking technology that negates the need to use handheld controllers. However, unlike the standard Vive, this is geared not toward gaming, as is often the case with VR headsets, but toward businesses. HTC says the new tech will allow companies to develop better training simulations, among other enterprise-focused uses. As with the Cosmos, it was only said to be coming "soon," with no specific release date or price shared. On the service side, HTC announced it will introduce a new tier to its Viveport game-streaming service dubbed Viveport Infinity, which will give subscribers unlimited access to the entire Viveport catalog for a monthly fee. Infinity will launch April 5, although HTC has yet to specify subscription prices. The company also announced a virtual social space called the Vive Reality System, which will allow users to connect with each other and watch movies, play games and take part in other activities together in VR.

Kohler Smart Kohler announced a new smart toilet. The company's intelligent toilet is a part of the company's smart bathroom collection and will be a "fully immersive experience" with a heated seat, personalized cleansing, ambient lighting, voice control and Amazon Alexa support. Kohler says a cleansing feature utilizes warm water that alternates between soft and strong pressure is an alternative to toilet tissue. The toilet rinses itself before and after use. This is Kohler's second year at CES. The full smart bathroom collection includes bathroom fixtures with smart lights and new Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror powered by Google Assistant. Last year's model was powered by Amazon's Alexa. The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror includes two integrated LEDs that are fully dimmable. You can dim or brighten the lights via voice command, touch or app control. Chris Monroe/CNET

Ford cellular tech makes smart cars smarter Ford announced a cellular connected technology will allow smart cars to do more on the road. In a collaborative effort with Qualcomm, Ford used CES 2019 to demonstrate their cellular vehicle-to-everything technology -- which they refer to as C-V2X. The automaker said their cellular technology can navigate roads, detect risks like pedestrians and share data with other cars to help ease traffic congestion. Ford plans to launch the new tech in cars starting in 2022. By then, the emergence of 5G will make the technology and connectivity even better. Ford Motor Company debuts its smart car technology in this image provided by the carmaker. Ford Motor Company