Home Depot shooting critically wounds 2 Dallas officers, police say

DALLAS -- Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a Home Depot, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. Dallas Police say a civilian was also shot. Their condition wasn't known.

A large police presence was seen outside the store and one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. Sources told CBS DFW's JD Miles a manhunt was underway for a suspect near a creek behind the store, and officers were seen searching a creek bed.

#Breaking more video of DPD officers searching creek bed with rifles drawn off Centea Expressway looking for suspect after reports that at least one but possibly 2 officers have been shot pic.twitter.com/v2BWHLnLxf — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 24, 2018

Police identified the suspect as Armando Juarez, 29.

Dallas Police Dept. via CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

In a tweet, Dallas police asked for prayers for the officers and their families.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Police with guns drawn were responding as employees appeared to be rushing out of the back of the store and away from the area, the station reports. Police were evacuating the store and employees were sent home for the day. Armored vehicles were responding to the scene.

Employees tell the station the incident started as a shoplifting, and shots were fired after police responded around 4 p.m. One officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, the station reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.