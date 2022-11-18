First Alzheimer's drug to slow disease gets full FDA approval
Leqembi is not a cure, but it is the first drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. It first received an accelerated approval from the FDA earlier this year.
After Larry Kingsley's wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, all he wanted to do was make a difference.
Hanna, 76, first displayed symptoms of Alzheimer's in 2017.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's dementia diagnosis was announced as former President Jimmy Carter continues to receive hospice care.
Shares of the pharmaceutical company jumped almost 5% after announcing promising results for donanemab.
Demi Moore, Willis' ex-wife, shared a video of their family celebrating the actor.
People who follow Mediterranean or MIND diets may have fewer signs of Alzheimer's disease in their brain tissue, according to a new study.
Programs assisting people with dementia — and their caregivers — improve quality of life and care. But millions of families may not know where or how to find help
Bruce Willis' latest diagnosis describes a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes.
Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia last year, but has since received a "painful" new diagnosis.
"I want people to continue to find joy, and really focus on being present with their loved ones," Lisa Marshall said of what she learned from her loss.
The "Thor" actor set out on a mission to learn how to "live better for longer." What he found was he has the "strongest risk factor gene" for Alzheimer's.
Late-stage study finds treatment may slow progression of fatal disease that afflicts more than 6 million Americans.
A special robot named Pepper can talk and even dance with the residents to keep them active.
"That dog had no leash, no collar and stayed by her side for three days," her son said. "That just shows you that loyalty that dog has. He was never going to leave her side."
Biogen drug, the first in decades approved to treat the disease, has sparked concerns about its high cost and efficacy.
Drugmaker said it will cut wholesale cost of drug by 50% next month, which translates to $28,200 a year for patient.
The FDA's recent approval of a new drug, Aduhelm, to clear the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain is potentially good news for the six million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer's disease. But the drug's approval process has stirred controversy.
Dr. Daniel Gibbs writes about how, after spending his career caring for patients with Alzheimer's, he has now moved to studying the disease from the perspective of a patient himself.
Anderson Cooper reports on the 95-year-old crooner, Sunday for 60 Minutes.
Acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said there are "ongoing interest and questions" about how FDA cleared the drug for use.
The label now says the drug is only intended for patients in early stages of the disease — not millions of others with more advanced Alzheimer's.
Dr. Aaron Kesselheim warned "there is a lot of evidence" the drug causes side effects and called the FDA's approval the "wrong decision."
The 74-year-old former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium director is retiring from public life, as his condition has progressed faster than anticipated.
Bennett's greatest therapy is singing. It's when he's most lucid, and he still remembers every word.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to Leqembi, a drug designed to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi is not considered a cure for Alzheimer’s, but will be covered by Medicare. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
