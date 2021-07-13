Waterproof Amazon Kindles perfect for your summer beach reads

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's all fun and games until your Kindle e-reader falls into the pool. Instead of risking an electronic disaster, make summertime the perfect time to upgrade your Kindle experience with a waterproof option -- the Paperwhite or the Oasis -- so you can safely enjoy the best summer books of 2021 poolside, or wherever water is splashing. They both have an IPX8 rating, meaning, in this case, that they can be immersed in up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and 0.25 meters of saltwater for three minutes.

So what differentiates Kindles from similar e-readers? For one, all models offer parental controls. You can subscribe to get access to the Kindle Unlimited library, or choose from a selection of free books as an Amazon Prime subscriber. Plus, use your Kindle to listen to audiobooks on Audible via Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

You can buy books individually for a Kindle, but devoted readers might want to consider a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, a premium service that offers unlimited access to more than 1 million books and audiobooks, plus three magazine subscriptions of your choice for $9.99 per month. Start a free 30-day trial to find the "Harry Potter" books, People magazine and so much more.

Not sure how to choose between the waterproof Amazon Kindles currently available? Here's what you need to know about the two options, so you can pick the right one for you.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is a step up from the standard Kindle, offering 8 or 32 gigabytes; a higher resolution; and both Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi, plus free cellular connectivity. Choose from black, plum, sage and twilight blue colors.

As the reviewer Phil in Magnolia puts it: "Unless you really want the larger display of the Oasis (and it is nice, although it also makes the device a bit heavier and more bulky to hold), or really want page-turn buttons, then this new Paperwhite really provides everything most people want in their Kindle."

Kindle Oasis

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the Kindles. It has a larger screen; auto-adjusting light sensors; page-turn buttons; and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. As for color, you can choose from champagne gold or graphite.

"The adjustable-color-temperature screen is the greatest advance in Kindles since self-illuminating screens were introduced on the first Paperwhite...period, full-stop," reviewer Charles Nordlander says. "And, at least for this reader, there's no going back after trying it out. It's that good, and that much of a game changer."

