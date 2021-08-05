CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wake up from a restful night's sleep with a perfect duvet and duvet cover. Yulia Shcherbina/EyeEm/Getty Images

There's no single secret to getting a better's night sleep. While doctors recommend keeping a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine after 2 p.m. and shunning alcohol before bed, having a comfy, cozy bed is an important factor, too. And, to that extent, having a great duvet can be key.

So what should you look for in a duvet? For those who tend to run hot at night, a eucalyptus fiber-filled duvet is lightweight and won't trap heat the way a down-filled one will, and a sateen-weave cover, made with organic bamboo, helps protect bedding while staying ultra-breathable. For something that will always look presentable, a wrinkle-free duvet cover offers a consistently polished finish for any bedroom.

Regardless of your specific needs or mattress size, there is a lavishly stylish duvet out there, ready to help you sleep like a baby. Here are 10 duvets and duvet covers with a luxurious designer look.

All-season microfiber-down alternative comforter

Wayfair

This all-season comforter from Alwyn Home is stuffed with a down-free, hypoallergenic fill that makes it sneeze-free and easy to machine wash at home. Its weight is just warm enough for year-round use, but still breathable, so you don't need to change bedding come summertime. Because it's easily washed, this comforter can go without a cover, but can also be slipped inside your favorite duvet set for some variety.

Boutique percale duvet cover

Peacock Alley

The Boutique duvet cover from Peacock Alley has a classically chic design with an optional splash of color along the border to brighten things up without being too busy. This 200-thread-count, percale-weave duvet cover is made with 100% cotton. This simple-yet-elegant design can also be ordered in matching shams and sheets, to give your bedding an overall, put-together look.

Botanical-print bedding set

Susybao via Amazon

This Botanical print bedding set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases in a funky banana-leaf pattern reminiscent of a tropical getaway. The 100% cotton cover and pillowcases are soft, breathable and machine washable. A hidden zip closure and internal corner ties keep the duvet insert in place. This laid-back set is lightweight enough to use on a bed year round.

All-season down alternative duvet insert

Standard Textile

This lightweight down-alternative-filled duvet insert from Standard Textile Home is used in luxury hotels worldwide. The quilted design keeps the fill evenly distributed, while loops at each corner of the insert will secure it to a duvet cover of choice.

Marimekko Rosarium duvet cover set

Marimekko via Amazon

The Rosarium duvet cover set, like most Marimekko designs, features a bold, eye-catching pattern that will make a statement on any bed. This set is 100% cotton, machine-washable, and it includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams. A button closure on the bottom of the duvet cover helps secure an insert or comforter.

Tufted floral duvet cover set

Wayfair

This tufted floral duvet set from Wayfair's Kelly Clarkson Home collection is a slightly more understated take on floral bedding. The tufted flowers add texture. This set included a duvet cover and two pillow shams, and each piece is hypoallergenic and machine washable. The button closure on the bottom and internal corner ties make this cover easy to secure over any duvet.

Brooklinen down comforter

Brooklinen

The down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter's down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400-thread-count shell. Machine washing this luxurious comforter is not recommended, but it does have loops on every corner so you can easily attach it to a linen duvet cover.

Wrinkle-free sateen duvet cover

The Company Store

This wrinkle-free sateen weave duvet cover from The Company Store's Legends Hotel collection is made with ultra-soft Supima cotton and boasts a thread count of 450. The duvet cover is warm enough to stay on a bed all winter, but lightweight enough for summer. The coolest part of this cover, however, is that it will stay wrinkle-free for up to 50 washes, so bedding can look sleek and put-together with minimal effort.

Signature sateen duvet cover

Ettitude

Ettitude's signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with its exclusive CleanBamboo fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling. Comparable to 1000-thread-count cotton sheets, manufacture of this silky bamboo cover requires about 500 times less water, and produces less than half of the CO2, that cotton, so environmentally-conscious shoppers can rest easy.

The Buffy Breeze comforter

Buffy

The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber and packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. The wave stitching pattern prevents the filling from clumping, and the corner ties keep the comforter firmly in place inside a cover. A smart choice for people living in hot and humid climates, but who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is breathable, and doesn't trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do.