If you need to maximize space in your home, a stackable washer-dryer might be right for you. Stackable washer-dryers take up less room and still give you access to all the best laundry features and functions. You might be short on cubic feet, but these stackable machines offer high washer and dryer capacity. We've found top-load washers and front-load washers stacked on electric dryers and gas dryers.

Complete your laundry room with the best stackable washer-dryers in 2023. Shop laundry duos with smart features, an appliance that can tackle large loads and the best washing machine and dryer sets on the internet.

How we chose the best stackable washer-dryers

The team of experts at CBS Essentials scoured the internet to find the top-rated stackable washer-dryers in 2023. These stacked laundry devices are all rated four-stars or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

CBS Essentials reviewed laundry appliances from your favorite home brands, including Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. We found stackable washers and dryers that not only save space but are also outfitted with the latest and greatest washer and dryer features and functions.

What to consider when choosing the best stackable washer-dryer

There are some things you need to consider before choosing the best stackable washer-dryer for your space. Think about your budget. Are you willing to shell out for a smart laundry duo? Or are you looking for stackable laundry appliances that might be more wallet-friendly? Consider your space. Do you want a top-load or a front-load washer? What color would look best?

While we highly recommend electric appliances, you might be someone with a gas hook-up and therefore in need of gas appliances. We've found gas and electric laundry duos for you to choose from.

How long do stackable washer-dryers last?

Stackable washer-dryers last as long as standalone washing machines and dryers do. Experts say you should replace your old machines every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences. That means a brand new stackable laundry duo should last you about as long.

Of course, if the washer and dryer pair you currently own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Samsung laundry set bundle with front-load washer, electric dryer, MultiControl Kit and stacking kit

Samsung

In this Samsung laundry set bundle, AI-powered Smart Dial controls learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The washer is equipped with Samsung's OptiWash, which can automatically sense soil levels to adjust time and detergent. Its Super Speed Dry washer can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes. You can also enable dryer controls directly from the washer with Samsung's MultiControl function.

This kit includes everything you need to stack and secure your washer and dryer. It's on sale now at Samsung.

Samsung laundry set bundle with front-load washer, electric dryer, MultiControl Kit and stacking kit, $2,947 (regularly $3,267)

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard, electric dryer, MultiControl Kit and stacking kit set

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated stackable Samsung washer-dryer features almost all the same functions as the one before, minus Samsung OptiWash. If you can live without that feature, you can save $270.

This kit includes everything you need to stack and secure your washer and dryer.

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard, electric dryer, MultiControl Kit and stacking kit set, $2,677 (regularly $2,967)

Our top stackable washer-dryer picks

Shop our top-rated washer-dryer picks from Miele, LG, Samsung and more. All of these stacked washer-dryers have a four-star rating or higher and feature plenty of positive reviews.

Miele front-load stacked laundry pair with smart washer and electric dryer

Miele via Appliances Connection

Save space in your laundry room with a stacked laundry pair from Miele.

This laundry duo features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can start, stop or receive alerts from this smart stackable washer-dryer right to your smartphone. This stackable pair comes with an energy efficient electric dryer. This electric dryer uses heat-pump technology for lower temperatures that can even protect the high-quality fibers of your laundry. This feature is especially suited to drying delicates.

Right now, purchase any Miele washer and dryer pair and receive a rebate of up to $300 off.

Miele front-load stacked laundry pair with smart washer and electric dryer, $3,652

LG front-load WashTower with Center Control and electric dryer

LG

This 4.6-star-rated stacked duo uses built-in sensors with AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The laundry appliances then customize wash motions and dry temps for more advanced fabric care. The LG WashTower can also handle common household allergens that attach to your clothing. The Allergiene wash cycle uses steam to remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen from your wardrobe.

Choose from two colors. Prices vary by color.

LG front-load WashTower with Center Control and electric dryer, $1,799 (regularly $2,499)

LG front-load LG WashTower with Center Control and gas dryer

LG

This 4.5-star-rated LG WashTower includes many of the same features and functions as the one above. This stacked duo is outfitted wit a gas dryer.

This single-unit washer and gas dryer features an ultra-large capacity washer and dryer. All LG WashTowers are smart and can be remotely stopped, started and more via the ThinQ app on your smart phone.

Choose from two colors. Prices vary by color.

LG front-load LG WashTower with Center Control and gas dryer, $2,099 (regularly $2,799)

GE top-load washer and electric dryer laundry center



GE via Best Buy

This GE stacked laundry duo has eleven wash cycles. Choose from six wash and rinse settings to best customize loads for optimized temperature control.

"Both the washer and dryer do a terrific job. I don't find the washer noisy at all (an online complaint)!! And it fits perfectly in my utility room. These units are a big purchase so I was a little nervous about choosing the right unit, but you can't go wrong with a GE product," a Best Buy customer wrote of the 4.2-star-rated laundry duo.

GE top-load washer and electric dryer laundry center, $1,395

Whirlpool top-load washer and electric dryer with Smooth Wave

Whirlpool via Best Buy

Looking for a washer-dryer perfect for your small space? The 1.6-cubic foot washer and 3.4-cubic-foot electric dryer makes it suitable for smaller spaces. Its window-top washer lets you keep an eye on clothes. This Whirlpool stacked laundry center includes a digital display for monitoring the time remaining for each load.

"What a wonderful machine Whirlpool has made for the apartment dweller. Very reliable service from this little ditty of a piggyback washer/dryer combination. It has been the final and perfect addition to my move into my new home," wrote a Best Buy customer.

Whirlpool top-load washer and electric dryer with Smooth Wave, $1,300 (regularly $1,440)

