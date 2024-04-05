Best deals on barbecue grills for spring 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wouldn't a barbecued steak -- seasoned and seared to perfection -- or a grilled piece of salmon sound delightful for dinner? Now that grilling season is finally here, you can prepare lavish meals for yourself or your friends. The latest barbecue grills make food prep and cleaning easier than ever.

So, if you've been planning to buy a new barbecue grill this season, now's the time to do it. Many popular retailers, like Amazon, Walmart and The Home Depot, have cooked up some great deals on the latest grills from well-known brands, and we're sharing some of the best ones with you right here.

If you're looking for one of the newest and more advanced high-tech grills, be sure to check out our coverage of the six best smart grills for spring 2024. And to discover the best products and deals for your home and family, our home, kitchen and outdoor coverage is continuously being updated.

Best deals on barbecue grills available right now

This season, barbecue grills that use wood pellets are all the rage; people love the taste of slow-cooked smoked meats and the woody flavors that only these grills can create. Grilling fans also appreciate that wood pellets offer a more even and consistent temperature, effortless startup and fewer flare ups. However, you can also pick up a new barbecue grills that uses propane or charcoal. Whatever your cooking preference, there's a barbecue grill that's on sale and perfect for your deck, patio or yard.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 wood pellet grill and smoker: $1,100 (15% off)

Amazon

Here's your chance to save 15% on one of the latest electric, wood-pellet grills to hit the market. The Ironwood 650 is from Traeger Grills is on sale at Amazon for $1,100. This grill offers the ultimate way to create that classic wood fired taste as you barbecue your favorite foods at an adjustable temperature up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This single grill can easily handle all of your outdoor BBQing, grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, and braising. It offers 650 square inches of cooking space, so it's built to meet a family's big appetite.

You can order 20-pound bags of Traeger's Signature all-natural wood pellets from Amazon for $20 each. They're also available in apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan or a BBQ select blend.

Royal Gourmet CC1830 charcoal grill: $97 (25% off)

Amazon

This old-school charcoal grill offers an impressive 442 square inches of cooking space that takes advantage of porcelain-enameled steel-wire cooking grates. There's also a 184-square-inch, chrome-plated, steel-wire warming rack built into the grill. For added flexibility, you can choose between two heights for the grates.

The grill itself holds six pounds of charcoal, and the removable pan makes disposal of the ash and cleaning the grill easy. For a limited time, you can purchase this grill for just $97 on Amazon, which is 25% off its usual price of $130.

It measures 22.74 x 42.56 x 48.66 inches and has a bottom shelf for holding up to 20 pounds of accessories. There's also a handy side shelf that provides space for food preparation.

Weber Spirit II E-210 liquid propane grill: $449 (18% off)



Amazon

This two-burner, liquid propane barbecue grill from Weber is currently on sale on Amazon for just $449 -- that's 18% off. The grill measures 48 x 26 x 57 inches, so it'll probably fit nicely on your porch or patio. And the built-in wheels make it easy to move around. Inside the grill, you'll discover porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates.

The E-210 works with standard 20 pound LP propane gas tanks (sold separately). Integrated into the grill, you'll find a fold-down table, fuel gauge, stainless steel heat deflector and a thermometer. There's also a handy warming rack. In total, there's 450 square inches of cooking space.

If you love the design of this grill, but would prefer a three-burner model, you're in luck. The Weber Spirit II E-310 is currently on sale for $569, which is 11% off on Amazon.

Coleman RoadTrip 285 portable propane grill: $255 (20% off)

Amazon

Ideal for smaller spaces, camping trips and tailgating parties, the Coleman RoadTrip 285 is a portable propane grill that has three adjustable burners and a push-button ignition. The grill generates up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power and provides a generous 285 square inches of cooking space.

Built into the grill are two side shelves, as well as an integrated thermometer. The unit measures 32.1 x 18.5 x 15.45 inches and weighs 46.7 pounds. It comes with a collapsable base and wheels that make it easy to move around.

The optional Coleman Swaptop cast iron griddle & grill grate is sold separately ($45), but it gives the grill more versatility in terms of the types of foods you can make.

Weber Genesis E-435 natural gas grill: $1,399 (18% off)



Amazon

Perfect for a backyard or larger patio space, this Weber Genesis E-435 natural gas grill is basically an outdoor kitchen that can BBQ, sear, roast, bake, steam, and even stir-fry. A variety of custom-fit grillware accessories (sold separately) are available that expand its capabilities even more.

The E-435 measures 27 x 68.5 x 48 inches and is primarily constructed using alloy steel. It comes with a 12-year limited warranty. One feature we love that's built into the grill is that you can easily sauté veggies, boil corn, or heat sauces on its handy side burner. There's also a sturdy side table that provides space for food preparation.

It total, there are four main burners, along with the side burner. There's even a smartphone app that offers instructions for assembling and using the grill. Right now, you can get this grill for 18% off and pay $1,399 when you buy it from Amazon.

Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker: $332 (save $107)

Walmart

For fans of wood-pellet grills, you can't go wrong with this new, 2024 model from Z Grills. It's a grill and smoker that has a wide temperature range -- from 160 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit -- so you can use it to BBQ, bake, grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue or char-grill your favorite foods.

The two tiers of grill rack offer 553 square inches of total cooking area, which is enough space to prepare food for four to five people at the same time. You can even remove the upper rack to have extra height for the grill's main surface. The built-in hopper holds up to 10 pounds of wood pellets.

Walmart currently has this versatile grill on sale for just $332, which is a savings of $107 off its regular $439 price.

Weber original kettle charcoal grill: $119 (9% off)

Amazon

Weber's classic kettle charcoal grill is currently on sale at Amazon for 9% off, so you'll pay just $119 to barbecue on your porch, patio or in your backyard. This is a circular, 18-inch grill that gives you precise heat control and enough cooking space to prepare up to nine burgers at once.

The grill offers a porcelain-enameled lid and bowl, so it's designed to retain heat which makes it more efficient. Dampers allow you to easily control the temperature inside the grill.

For a cooking surface, it's equipped with plated steel cooking grates that are easy to clean.

KingChii wood pellet smoker and grill BBQ: $238 (save $162)

Walmart

For fans of wood-pellet grills and smokers, here's another option that's both affordable and handy. The KingChii wood-pellet smoker and grill offers 456 square inches of cooking space and features automatic temperature controls. It also has folding legs for convenient storage or transport. A rain cover for the grill is included.

Right now, Walmart has this grill on sale for $162 off, which brings the price down to just $238. What we love about this grill is its automated electric feed system. It maintains the heat for you, while producing the optimal amount of smoke. The grill is fueled using 100% all-natural hardwood pellets that infuse amazing wood-fired flavor into everything you cook.

This grill can be used to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear or char-grill. It offers a cooking temperature range between 180 and 420 degrees Fehrenheit.

Weber Summit S-470 liquid propane grill: $1,978 (34% off)

Amazon

We're huge fans of Weber grills, particularly the newest Weber Genesis SPX-435, which is the smart grill we ranked as being one of the best in our recent roundup. However, if you don't want technology interfering with your own skills as a barbecue master, we recommend the Summit S-470.

For a limited time, you can get this grill for 34% off at Amazon, so you'll pay just $1,975 for this premium, four-burner grill that offers 580 square inches of stainless steel cooking space. Built into the grill is a side burner, tuck-away rotisserie system, LED fuel gauge and lighted control knobs.

Whatever you plan to cook, this grill gives you 48,800 BTUs of power to feed up to 10 people at once. The grill is fueled using a 20 pound LP tank (sold separately). When closed, the S-470 measures 50.5 x 66 x 26.5 inches. Not only will it perform beyond your expectations for many years to come, it'll also look great on your patio or in your back yard.