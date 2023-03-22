Top-rated alarm clocks for spring: The best alarm clocks in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hatch

Having a hard time adjusting to daylight savings? It's a great time to invest in an alarm clock that won't just wake you up, but help you wake up refreshed. We've found alarm clock models that can get you up and out of bed with traditional noises, soft music, light and more. Some of these alarm clocks can even help you get ready to wind down and go to sleep.

Want to shop top-rated alarm clocks? Keep reading to discover alarm clocks with a four-star or higher rating. All of these alarm clocks feature many positive customer reviews.

Top products in this article:

Hatch Restore 2, $200

Echo Show 5, $85

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light, $109

The following top-rated alarm clocks from Amazon, Loftie and more can help anyone rise and shine on time -- even the deepest of sleepers. Find an alarm clock for your budget ahead. We've found both classic and digital models.

The best sunrise alarm clocks

Shop these sunrise alarm options from Philips, Loftie and Hatch.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light

Philips via Amazon

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that she feels that "everyone should have a sunrise wake up alarm. It has the option for sound but some of us are able to wake up to light only. Our circadian rhythm is regulated by consistency and light. Bright light in the morning is important to stop melatonin production and assist with our final awakening."

The Philips SmartSleep alarm clock simulates a sunrise and sunset with five natural wake-up sounds to choose from. It includes an FM radio, tap snooze option and automatic dimmable display. It can also function as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light, $109

Loftie

Loftie

The Loftie alarm clock has a dimmable display, nightlight and a two-phase alarm. The first alarm phase is gentle, while the second phase really gets you up and at 'em. You can customize your alarm tone, volume and day-of-the-week settings.

The Loftie also functions as a white noise machine (or a provider of nature soundscapes). Its Bluetooth speaker plays music, podcasts and more. And if that isn't enough, the Loftie also offers a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, meditation music and guided meditation. Choose from two colors.

Loftie, $150

Hatch Restore 2

Hatch

Wake to your own gentle sunrise, with light that gradually brightens before your alarm sounds. The Hatch Restore 2 features a library of alarm and meditation sounds, a reading light with 22 color offerings and reduced blue light to encourage relaxation and cue your body for sleep.

Choose from three colors.

Hatch Restore 2, $200

Shop more of the best alarm clocks

Many of these top-rated alarm clocks are on sale now.

Echo Show 5

Amazon

The Echo Show 5 with Alexa is more than just an alarm clock.

You can use the 4.6-star-rated device to listen to music, play white noise and more via voice command. Use the display to watch the news and check in on compatible security cameras and smart baby monitors. Choose from charcoal or sandstone colors.

Echo Show 5, $85

Bose Wave music system

Amazon

This alarm clock with a dual-alarm setting doubles as a powerful music system. It combines high-performance sound with a compact design. It comes with a CD player and an AM/FM radio tuner. Use the auxiliary inputs, or a Bluetooth adapter (not included) to stream music from your phone.

Bose Wave music system, $449 (reduced from $499)

Amazon Basics small digital alarm clock



Amazon

If you're looking for a simple digital alarm clock at an affordable price point, consider this 4.5-star-rated Amazon Basics model.

It has a built-in nightlight and repeating snooze function.

Amazon Basics small digital alarm clock, $12

USCCE loud dual alarm clock with bed shaker

USCCE via Amazon

This extra-loud alarm clock makes noise and vibrates to wake you up. The alarm clock vibrates on three adjustable levels -- gentle, medium and strong.

This clock features an adjustable dimmer for the display so the light won't keep you awake at night.

USCCE loud dual alarm clock with bed shaker, $28 (reduced from $32)

U-Pick digital alarm clock

U-Pick via Amazon

This affordable, mirrored digital alarm clock has large, easy-to-read numbers, making it ideal for people who wear glasses or contacts. It has two USB charging ports and a big snooze button that's easy to find. It offers three levels of brightness, and automatically lowers to the lowest brightness state at night.

U-Pick digital alarm clock, $19 after coupon (reduced from $22)

Jall digital alarm clock

Jall via Amazon

This affordable, multiple-alarm clock has a wooden finish and comes in black, brown, white or yellow. You can set up to three alarms on it. It also has a weekday mode, which sets the alarm clock to ring only on Monday through Friday. The digital display shows the time, room temperature and relative humidity.

Jall digital alarm clock, $22

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

Related content from CBS Essentials