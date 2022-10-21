Watch CBS News

Science of Weather: Science of Cider

Going to the apple orchard and cider mill is a traditional event in Michigan. Nothing beats a glass of perfect-tasting cider. Meteorologist Karen Carter finds out weather plays a part in the science behind great-tasting cider.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.