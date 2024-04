Rebakah Chatfield speaks out on charges against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield Rebekah Chatfield, the sister-in-law of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, and her attorney, James White, spoke with CBS News Detroit one day after the Attorney General's office announced charges against Lee Chatfield for criminal enterprise. He has been under investigation since Rebekah accused him of sexual assault. However, charges would not be filed in that investigation.