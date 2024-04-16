Watch CBS News

"Off-Season" app helps find nearby pick-up games

If you're looking for a pick-up game near you, a new app called "Off-Season" has you covered. Co-founders Jacquese Whitson and Aaron Jackson joined CBS News Detroit to discuss the app and how people can use it to stay active.
