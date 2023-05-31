Watch CBS News

Motown Museum awarded part of $7.2 million grant

Grants worth $7.2 million are being distributed by the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, and groups like the Motown Museum in Detroit and the Cranbrook Institute of Science received a piece of it.
