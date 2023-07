Eye on the Future

Michigan native Izzy Scane and Tewaaraton Award winner led Northwestern to the 2023 NCAA Division I national championship.

Michigan native Izzy Scane changing the game of women's lacrosse Michigan native Izzy Scane and Tewaaraton Award winner led Northwestern to the 2023 NCAA Division I national championship.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On