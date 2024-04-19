Watch CBS News

Michigan family rebuilds after devastating fire

On March 13, 2023, AJ and Lindsay Rowe woke up at 3 a.m. to realize their home was filled with flames and smoke. The couple began the frantic search for six of their seven children who were home and called 911.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.