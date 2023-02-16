Watch CBS News

Eye On Detroit - Kids Kicking Cancer

Wednesday, Feb. 15, is International Childhood Cancer Day. On this edition of Eye On Detroit, we're introducing you to a Southfield-based karate program that is teaching kids diagnosed with the disease not to let it hold them back.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.