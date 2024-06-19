Exhibit in Metro Detroit honors Black culture on Juneteenth The Village Arts Factory in Canton Township is hosting a new photography exhibit in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. The "Black & Light: Honoring the Beauty of Black Life" features photographs taken by local photographers Gavin Beckford and Danielle Reeves. The hope is to tell the story of Black culture through photographs. Informational cards about the Juneteenth holiday will also be given. Photographs are accompanied by explainers detailing the pictures' relevance to Black culture.