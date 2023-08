Eye on the Future

CBS News Detroit photojournalist Jesse Gonzales captured the heartwarming reunion between a Clarkston teacher and a kidney transplant recipient.

Clarkston teacher reunites with kidney transplant recipient CBS News Detroit photojournalist Jesse Gonzales captured the heartwarming reunion between a Clarkston teacher and a kidney transplant recipient.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On