Bond conditions changed for owner of Michigan explosion site Noor Kestou, owner of Goo Distributors, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after his business caught fire and exploded back in March. Kestou was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in April. At that time, it was believed he purchased a one-way ticket to China. He was issued a $500,000 bond, and the judge ordered him to wear a tether. On Tuesday, prosecutor Sian Hengeveld revealed that Kestou's defense provided proof he did not intend to flee the country.