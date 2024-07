Republican strategist Jamie Roe and Democratic strategist Greg Bowen discuss Ohio Sen. JD Vance being named the Republican vice presidential nominee.

A discussion on JD Vance being named the Republican vice presidential nominee Republican strategist Jamie Roe and Democratic strategist Greg Bowen discuss Ohio Sen. JD Vance being named the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On