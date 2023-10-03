Zoo Boo kicks off on Oct. 7 at Detroit zoo

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo is returning this fall for three weekends.

More than 120 acres of the zoo will be open for guests to explore and participate in trick-or-treating, educational stations, face painting, habitat talks, a chance for photos, and entertainment from jugglers and magicians, according to a press release.

Additionally, each weekend will have a theme for guests to dress up and embrace different characters.

The event kicks off Oct. 7-8 with the "Nerd out in Nature" themed weekend, where guests celebrate their favorite TV show, board game, and hobby. For Oct. 14-15, the weekend is filled with monsters for the "Monster Mash" theme. The last weekend, Oct. 20-22, embarks on movies and books, where guests can dress up and solve puzzles for the "Movies, Books, and Make Believe" theme.

Detroit Zoo

And humans will not be the only ones having fun. Zoo officials say the animals there will receive pumpkin-themed treats and enrichments.

"Zoo Boo is a 'spooktacular' family experience," said Brittany Gardner, public events manager for the Detroit Zoological Society, in a press release. "This is one of our most celebrated events of the year, and we can't wait to see the Zoo filled with families dressed up in their most creative costumes."

The Zoo Boo event is open to all ages. Tickets are required for anyone ages 2 and older and can be purchased on the Detroit Zoo's website.

The zoo will be closed at 1 p.m. on those weekends to prepare for the events.