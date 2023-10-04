Ypsilanti's Go! Ice Cream closing its doors after 10 years in community

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Rob Hess, owner of Go! Ice Cream sent shockwaves through the Ypsilanti community when he announced he is closing his shop on Oct. 15.

Hess announced on Facebook in a transparent and candid post, sharing that he has been operating at "breakeven or at a loss for 10 years."

Hess said he's devastated to walk away from a dream that began with an ice cream cart and home deliveries.

He shared in his Facebook post that he's accrued $100,000 in debt, which is largely due to loans borrowed during the pandemic, and that, combined with an under-performing summer season this year, led him to decide to close.

"It's kind of a sad and stupid reason; it just comes down to numbers," said Hess. "Especially for a business that has so much heart."

Hess said customers have been coming in and giving him tear-filled hugs since he made the announcement.

His very first delivery customer, Angela Tripp, said he and his ice cream were at her wedding and her baby shower.

"Rob has brought an amazing energy to Ypsilanti, in addition to amazing ice cream. What he's done for this community can't be fully described even," said Tripp. "The joy and the happiness in the community that he's brought has been phenomenal, and we're going to miss him so much."

Hess has become a fixture for delicious ice cream, but he's also created a community around Go! – one that many aren't willing to give up so easily.

"I'm getting videos and texts about kids crying and screaming 'No!' when they find out, and it's sad," said Hess. "I had this image in my head when I started to make kids happy with this very sort of Willy Wonka-esque sort of notion, and to experience the opposite of that has been tough."

He said his last day will be bittersweet, saying goodbye to his staff and customers – some of whom he's known their whole lives.

"I'm really proud of all the work that we've done, what we've put out there," he said. "The way that we've affected people's lives, and that's been really beautiful, the way folks have been sharing it with us. (I'm) proud and sad at the same time."

Go! Ice Cream is located at 10 N. Washington St. in Ypsilanti. Its last day in business will be Sunday, Oct. 15.