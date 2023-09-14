Ypsilanti woman charged after allegedly sending child porn to victim's mother

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Ypsilanti woman has been charged in connection to sending a video of sexually abusive activity to the victim's mother and threatening to share it.

Shanell Williams-Smith allegedly sent the video and made the threat on June 5, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

She has been charged with aggravated distributing child sexually abusive activity, a 15-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony.

Williams-Smith is being charged in Macomb County because the victim's mother lives in Harrison Township.

She was arraigned and was given a $20,000 personal bond. In addition, she must not use the computer or the internet outside of work.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 26.

"These alleged actions are not only morally reprehensible but also criminal in nature," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We will pursue justice relentlessly, sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our community. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of our children, and we will spare no effort to achieve that goal."