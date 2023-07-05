Ypsilanti police searching for 2 suspects in fatal stabbing

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man Tuesday night.

At about 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Green Road on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police say officers administered life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that temporary roommates were involved in an argument, which escalated to a physical altercation, and the stabbing occurred.

Police are looking for the following two people in connection to this stabbing:

eyes, and black hair.

James Lee Trussell, DOB (12.6.03), described as a black male adult, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair

Kyrah Tate, DOB (10.6.03), described as a black female adult, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, with brown eyes and

black hair.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ypsilanti Police Department's TIP Line at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784.