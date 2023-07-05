Watch CBS News
Local News

Ypsilanti police searching for 2 suspects in fatal stabbing

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 5, 2023 03:39

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man Tuesday night. 

At about 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Green Road on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police say officers administered life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that temporary roommates were involved in an argument, which escalated to a physical altercation, and the stabbing occurred. 

Police are looking for the following two people in connection to this stabbing:

eyes, and black hair.

  • James Lee Trussell, DOB (12.6.03), described as a black male adult, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair
  • Kyrah Tate, DOB (10.6.03), described as a black female adult, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, with brown eyes and
    black hair.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ypsilanti Police Department's TIP Line at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.