Ypsilanti City Council tells police department not to make traffic stops for minor infractions

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ypsilanti City Council has instructed the police department not to make traffic stops for minor infractions, such as a cracked windshield or tinted windows.

The council passed the resolution on Tuesday night, modeled after an Ann Arbor ordinance that also limits officers from making stops for minor violations.

The new resolution bans officers from conducting traffic stops based solely on the following violations:

Cracked or chipped windshield

Tinted windows

Object hanging from rearview mirror

Cracked, broken or burned-out tail lamp where at least one tail lamp remains functional and properly illuminated

Registration plate lighting violations

Registration plate violations regarding plate height or attachment

Location of registration sticker

Location of temporary or paper registration plate, so long as it remains clearly visible from the rear of the vehicle

Registration expired less than 45 days prior to the date the officer observes the vehicle

If an officer has conducted a traffic stop for another lawful purpose, they can issue a citation for any of the minor violations.

This resolution doesn't stop an officer from conducting a traffic stop for any criminal offense based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

"When a law enforcement officer acts in good faith in making a traffic stop pursuant to this resolution, the City shall indemnify, defend, and hold the officer harmless as to any civil liability arising from that stop," according to the resolution.

The resolution can be viewed on the city's website.