Ypsilanti celebrates its 94th Independence Day parade

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Ypsilanti celebrated its 94th Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.

The event's organizers said it's the longest-running Independence Day parade in the state of Michigan.

Co-organizer of the event and Ypsilanti native, Angel, has been putting on the event alongside Erica Hampton for more than a decade. She said it's much more than a parade.

"When it comes down to it, this is the one day of the year where we all have the same title," said Angel. "We're all Americans – and here, we're Ypsi Americans, and that's a whole different breed."

"It's definitely a snapshot of our community," said Hampton. "It's a way to see what organizations and businesses are here. That's what I love about it. It's just very beautiful to see all the diversity of the Ypsilanti community."

They estimated that 500 people participated in this year's parade, which was attended by hundreds more community members who lined the one-mile route from Ypsilanti's Water Tower to Depot Town.

"I'm here with my family and friends as we come every year to the Ypsilanti parade," said longtime local resident Kathy Bodary. "We've lived in this neighborhood for 45 years, and we are thrilled to be here on this beautiful day."

The event featured churches, school bands, drag queens, elected officials, youth theater groups and other organizations.

"We're all members of the community," said Eastern Michigan University professor Evan Dority. "We've done this parade, we've watched this parade from the sidelines with our kids for years, and now we're in it for our first time on the bicentennial. We're really excited."

Rep. Debbie Dingell and State Senator Jeff Irwin marched in the event, as well as Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.

"It's always a really great community event," said Savit. "There's never enough candy to give to the kids, but it's great seeing people out on a beautiful day celebrating Independence Day. It's just a real good time every single year."

Immediately following the parade, community members gathered in Riverside Park for the opening of a 50-year-old time capsule that was recently unearthed.

Later this summer, the City of Ypsilanti will host its bicentennial celebration.