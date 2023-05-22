Youth summer camp teaches kids history of Belle Isle, Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - Summer break is the perfect time to get kids to explore the outdoors and a new youth program is set to do just that.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle is offering a youth summer camp.

The camp runs June 25-30 for kids 8 to 12 years old.

Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the Detroit River and how it serves nearby communities.

"We are so lucky to have a generous grant from the Children's Foundation and with that, we're able to provide scholarships to children and families," said Kimmie Dobos Wolfe, the museum's manager of public programs. "The program is $250 to attend, but again, the scholarships do make it more accessible to families which is really important to us."

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided.

For more information on how on the camp and to sign up, visit here.