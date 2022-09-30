Watch CBS News
Young girl and grandmother struck by vehicle while walking to school

/ CBS Detroit

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 7 year-old girl and her 57 year-old grandmother are recovering after both were struck by a pickup truck while walking to school early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Green and Washington streets in New Baltimore. 

Police say the victims were crossing Green Street in the crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck. The driver immediately stopped and was cooperative with police.

The conditions of the victims are not known but a release by New Baltimore Police says both sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors to the crash.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 3:09 PM

