Wyandotte police searching for armed motorcyclist who led officers on high speed chase

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wyandotte Police Department is seeking assistance locating an armed motorcyclist who led officers on a high-speed chase on Saturday.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! On Saturday, June 24TH, this criminal was armed with a handgun during the commission of a felony.... Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Monday, June 26, 2023

Police say on Saturday, June 24, the motorcyclist was armed with a gun during a felony.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the armed individual drove off at a high speed.

"This menace to society has distinct characteristics that should make him identifiable to someone," said Wyandotte police.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Sergeant Ken Groat at 734-324-4431 or Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton at ahamilton@wyandottemi.gov.