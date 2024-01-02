Wyandotte police investigating after 22-year-old woman fatally shot

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wyandotte Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was fatally shot and her boyfriend was cut on the leg during a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Sycamore St.

When they arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old woman had been shot, and her 23-year-old boyfriend had a cut on his leg.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic argument turned physical.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injury and then released.

According to Wyandotte police, the man went to the police station to speak to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it is made available.