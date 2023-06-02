Wyandotte man wins second huge prize from the Michigan Lottery

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Wyandotte is feeling like the luckiest person in the state after winning a second big prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ronald Durham, 64, matched the five white balls drawn – 29-30-34-46-48 – in the May 2 Lucky for Life drawing. The lucky player won $25,000 a year for life.

He purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 12990 Fort Street in Southgate.

"I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing," said Durham. "I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked!

This was Durham's second time winning a huge lottery prize in the last 10 years.

"In 2014, I won a $250,000 KENO! prize, so it's hard to believe I've won another big prize less than 10 years later," said Durham. "I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan!"

He recently claimed his prize and decided to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, Duram plans to travel and then save the rest.

Each Lucky for Life play is $2 and gives people a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash.